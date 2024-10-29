News & Insights

Red Hill Minerals Reports Strong Quarter and Dividend

October 29, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Red Hill Iron Limited (AU:RHI) has released an update.

Red Hill Minerals Limited has reported a robust financial performance for the September 2024 quarter, highlighted by the receipt of a final $200 million payment from the Onslow Iron Project and a strong royalty revenue stream totaling $1.08 million. The company also declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share and maintained a healthy cash balance of $84.6 million. With ongoing exploration activities, including RC drilling at the Barkley Gold target, Red Hill continues to position itself for future growth.

