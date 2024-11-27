Red Cat promotes Hitchcock to Chief Revenue Officer

Red Cat (RCAT) Holdings announced the promotion of Geoffrey Hitchcock to Chief Revenue Officer, CRO. Hitchcock previously served as the General Manager for Teal Drones, where he was responsible for building a global sales organization for its hardware and software solutions.

