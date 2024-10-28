News & Insights

Red Capital PLC Announces Major Shareholder Change

October 28, 2024 — 02:02 pm EDT

Red Capital PLC (GB:REDC) has released an update.

Red Capital PLC has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Helen Johnson now holding 7.70% of the company’s voting rights, a position jointly held with Michael Johnson. This development may influence the strategic direction of the company and has captured the attention of market watchers interested in potential shifts in control. Investors and analysts are keen to see how this change might impact Red Capital’s future performance.

