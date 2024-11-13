Recursion and Exscientia Merger Approved by Shareholders

Exscientia Plc (EXAI) has released an update.

Shareholders of Recursion and Exscientia have overwhelmingly approved a merger, expected to be finalized on November 20, 2024. This merger aims to combine Recursion’s biological and chemical mapping expertise with Exscientia’s AI-driven molecular design to accelerate drug discovery. Investors and market watchers anticipate this strategic move could enhance drug development efficiency and potentially transform the biopharmaceutical landscape.

