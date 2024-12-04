Rectitude Holdings enters MOU with Nanjing Starship

Rectitude announced it has entered into a memorandum of understanding, MOU, with Nanjing Starship Intelligent Storage Technology Co. to provide its All-in-one Intelligence Micro-grid System, a next-generation energy storage solution with the potential to transform how industries manage power. “This partnership with Nanjing Starship serves as a milestone in our long-term strategic goals to provide innovative solutions to enhance workplace safety. As we continue to innovate in our field, we are focused on providing the highest quality products to our partners and customers. The micro-grid system is transforming energy management by offering scalable, flexible, and efficient power solutions,” said Jian Zhang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director at Rectitude. “This innovation sets a new benchmark in energy storage, providing potential revenue growth, expanding product range, and ultimately strengthening our leading position in the industry. We are excited to be partnering with such a high-profile company, and believe this is just the starting point of what is to come in the future.”

