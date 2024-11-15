Record plc Announces Live Interim Results Presentation

Record plc (GB:REC) has released an update.

Record plc, a specialist in currency and asset management, invites current and prospective shareholders to a live presentation of its Interim Results on November 22, 2024. Investors can participate and submit questions through the Investor Meet Company platform, gaining valuable insights directly from CEO Jan Witte and CFO Richard Heading.

