News & Insights

Stocks

Record plc Announces Live Interim Results Presentation

November 15, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Record plc (GB:REC) has released an update.

Record plc, a specialist in currency and asset management, invites current and prospective shareholders to a live presentation of its Interim Results on November 22, 2024. Investors can participate and submit questions through the Investor Meet Company platform, gaining valuable insights directly from CEO Jan Witte and CFO Richard Heading.

For further insights into GB:REC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.