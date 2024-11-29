Record Highs for Espec Corp. Amid Strong Demand

Espec Corp. (JP:6859) has released an update.

Espec Corp. reported a strong performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with significant increases in orders, sales, and profits across all segments, particularly in the Equipment Business. The company’s operating profit exceeded forecasts thanks to improved cost-efficiency despite higher SG&A expenses. Notably, orders, sales, and profits reached record highs, driven by robust demand both domestically and internationally.

