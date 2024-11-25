Recce Pharmaceuticals Secures Global Patent for Anti-Infectives

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.
Recce Pharmaceuticals has secured an Australian patent for its innovative anti-infective drugs, R327 and R529, ensuring its intellectual property protection in all major pharmaceutical markets until 2037. This achievement marks a significant step for the company as it positions itself to address critical viral threats globally. Investors may find this development promising for the company’s future growth and market presence.
