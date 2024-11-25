News & Insights

Recce Pharmaceuticals Secures Global Patent for Anti-Infectives

November 25, 2024 — 05:45 pm EST

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.

Recce Pharmaceuticals has secured an Australian patent for its innovative anti-infective drugs, R327 and R529, ensuring its intellectual property protection in all major pharmaceutical markets until 2037. This achievement marks a significant step for the company as it positions itself to address critical viral threats globally. Investors may find this development promising for the company’s future growth and market presence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
