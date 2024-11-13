Recce Pharmaceuticals Boosted by $6.75M R&D Rebate

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RCE) has released an update.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd has secured a significant AUD $6.75 million R&D Tax Incentive rebate from the Australian Taxation Office, bolstering its financial position to pursue innovative anti-infective treatments globally. This substantial funding underscores the Australian government’s support for pioneering life sciences and strengthens Recce’s efforts to tackle antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens. With this rebate, Recce is poised to advance its cutting-edge research and development initiatives, potentially revolutionizing infection treatments worldwide.

