Real Brokerage announces final approval of settlement pact in class action suit

October 31, 2024 — 04:41 pm EDT

The Real Brokerage (REAX) announced that on October 31, 2024, Judge Stephen R. Bough of the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri granted final approval of the Settlement Agreement the Company entered into to resolve pending class action litigation, Umpa v. NAR, on a nationwide basis. The Company first announced the Settlement Agreement on April 8, 2024.

Stocks mentioned

REAX

