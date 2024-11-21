ReadCloud Rewards CEO, Expands eLearning Impact

ReadCloud Ltd. (AU:RCL) has released an update.

ReadCloud Limited has issued over 1.4 million ordinary shares to its CEO as part of its Employee Incentive Plan, reflecting the company’s commitment to rewarding leadership and performance. As a prominent provider of eLearning solutions, ReadCloud continues to expand its influence in the educational technology sector with its innovative eReader platform and vocational training services. This strategic move aligns with ReadCloud’s focus on enhancing its market position and fostering growth.

