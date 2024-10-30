REACT Group Sees Increased Stake by Octopus Investments

News & Insights

October 30, 2024 — 11:12 am EDT

REACT Group plc (GB:REAT) has released an update.

Octopus Investments Limited has increased its stake in REACT Group plc, crossing the 17% threshold in voting rights as of October 29, 2024. This move signifies a notable shift in shareholder dynamics, reflecting potential strategic interests in the company’s future direction. Investors and market watchers may find this development intriguing as it could influence REACT Group’s governance and decision-making process.

