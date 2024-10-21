Reach Resources Completes Maiden Drilling at Wabli Creek

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.

Reach Resources Limited has successfully completed its maiden drilling campaign at the Wabli Creek Project in Western Australia, drilling 40 holes over 3,013 meters. The company is eagerly awaiting assay results from the samples collected, which targeted niobium and rare earth element mineralization in alkaline granite and associated pegmatites. This development marks a significant step in exploring the potential of high-grade mineralization at the site.

