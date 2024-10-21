News & Insights

Stocks

Reach Resources Completes Maiden Drilling at Wabli Creek

October 21, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Reach Resources Limited (AU:RR1) has released an update.

Reach Resources Limited has successfully completed its maiden drilling campaign at the Wabli Creek Project in Western Australia, drilling 40 holes over 3,013 meters. The company is eagerly awaiting assay results from the samples collected, which targeted niobium and rare earth element mineralization in alkaline granite and associated pegmatites. This development marks a significant step in exploring the potential of high-grade mineralization at the site.

For further insights into AU:RR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.