RCS MediaGroup Releases 2024 Interim Report

November 14, 2024 — 12:24 pm EST

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. (IT:RCS) has released an update.

RCS MediaGroup has released its Interim Management Report for September 2024, highlighting its role as a leading multimedia publishing group in Italy and Spain. The group is known for publishing prominent newspapers and periodicals and is active in digital media, advertising, and event organization.

