RCF Fund Ceases Substantial Holding in Pacgold

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
RCF Opportunities Fund L.P. has officially ceased to be a substantial shareholder of Pacgold Limited, following a change in their voting securities due to a share placement on November 25, 2024. This development may influence investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding Pacgold, highlighting the potential for shifts in the company’s shareholder base.
For further insights into AU:PGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
- Musk’s Tesla Gigafactories Continue to Pollute Environment, Report Says
- Amazon Plans Huge AI Spends to Stay in the Race with Big Tech
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.