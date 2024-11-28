RCF Fund Ceases Substantial Holding in Pacgold

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

RCF Opportunities Fund L.P. has officially ceased to be a substantial shareholder of Pacgold Limited, following a change in their voting securities due to a share placement on November 25, 2024. This development may influence investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding Pacgold, highlighting the potential for shifts in the company’s shareholder base.

