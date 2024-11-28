News & Insights

Stocks

RCF Fund Ceases Substantial Holding in Pacgold

November 28, 2024 — 04:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RCF Opportunities Fund L.P. has officially ceased to be a substantial shareholder of Pacgold Limited, following a change in their voting securities due to a share placement on November 25, 2024. This development may influence investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding Pacgold, highlighting the potential for shifts in the company’s shareholder base.

For further insights into AU:PGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.