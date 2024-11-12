RBR Group Launches Share Entitlement Offer

RBR Group Ltd (AU:RBR) has released an update.

RBR Group Limited has announced a capital raising initiative through a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase one new share for every three they hold, at $0.001 per share. The company aims to raise approximately $619,802, with an additional $2,500 from issuing new options to CPS Capital Group. The offer, structured to maintain existing shareholder control, is not expected to significantly alter the company’s ownership dynamics.

