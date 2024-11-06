News & Insights

Rayonier Sells Timberland to Strengthen Financial Position

November 06, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Rayonier ( (RYN) ) just unveiled an update.

Rayonier has announced the sale of approximately 200,000 acres of timberland in Oklahoma and Washington for $495 million. These transactions aim to capitalize on the valuation gap between public and private markets, enhancing the company’s financial position by reducing debt and improving capital allocation. This strategic move aligns with Rayonier’s focus on markets with strong cash flow potential, ensuring positive long-term growth prospects.

