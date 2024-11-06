Rayonier Sells Timberland to Strengthen Financial Position

Rayonier ( (RYN) ) just unveiled an update.

Rayonier has announced the sale of approximately 200,000 acres of timberland in Oklahoma and Washington for $495 million. These transactions aim to capitalize on the valuation gap between public and private markets, enhancing the company’s financial position by reducing debt and improving capital allocation. This strategic move aligns with Rayonier’s focus on markets with strong cash flow potential, ensuring positive long-term growth prospects.

For a thorough assessment of RYN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.