News & Insights

Stocks

Rayonier Advanced reports Q3 adjusted cont ops EPS (12c), consensus (8c)

November 05, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $401M, consensus $410.1M. “RYAM delivered another solid quarter of financial results as we continued to improve our product mix and manage operating costs. Demand for cellulose specialties has remained solid supporting the improved product mix and margins. We also generated $99 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which supported a $37 million reduction of net secured debt in the quarter. As a result, we reduced our net secured leverage ratio to 2.8 times covenant EBITDA,” stated De Lyle Bloomquist, President and CEO of RYAM.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RYAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.