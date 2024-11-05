Rayonier Advanced reports Q3 adjusted cont ops EPS (12c), consensus (8c)

Reports Q3 revenue $401M, consensus $410.1M. “RYAM delivered another solid quarter of financial results as we continued to improve our product mix and manage operating costs. Demand for cellulose specialties has remained solid supporting the improved product mix and margins. We also generated $99 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which supported a $37 million reduction of net secured debt in the quarter. As a result, we reduced our net secured leverage ratio to 2.8 times covenant EBITDA,” stated De Lyle Bloomquist, President and CEO of RYAM.

