Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Cash Tender Offer

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( (RYAM) ) has issued an announcement.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has announced a cash tender offer through its subsidiary, Rayonier A.M. Products Inc., to purchase all outstanding 7.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2026, worth $452.64 million. The offer, open until November 4, 2024, unless extended, allows noteholders to receive cash and accrued interest for each $1,000 principal amount. This strategic financial move could interest investors tracking debt financing and market maneuvers in the cellulose production sector.

For a thorough assessment of RYAM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.