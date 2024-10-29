News & Insights

Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Cash Tender Offer

October 29, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( (RYAM) ) has issued an announcement.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has announced a cash tender offer through its subsidiary, Rayonier A.M. Products Inc., to purchase all outstanding 7.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2026, worth $452.64 million. The offer, open until November 4, 2024, unless extended, allows noteholders to receive cash and accrued interest for each $1,000 principal amount. This strategic financial move could interest investors tracking debt financing and market maneuvers in the cellulose production sector.

