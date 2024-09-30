Raymond James Upgrades Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Raymond James upgraded their outlook for Frontier Group Holdings (NasdaqGS:ULCC) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.94% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Frontier Group Holdings is $4.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.94% from its latest reported closing price of $5.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Frontier Group Holdings is 4,774MM, an increase of 32.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Group Holdings. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULCC is 0.39%, an increase of 12.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.44% to 121,301K shares. The put/call ratio of ULCC is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Indigo Partners holds 32,092K shares representing 14.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178,834K shares , representing a decrease of 457.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 40.21% over the last quarter.

Wildcat Capital Management holds 28,061K shares representing 12.50% ownership of the company.

Ancient Art holds 7,528K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,547K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 23.14% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 6,559K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,844K shares , representing an increase of 26.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 3.53% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 4,414K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,866K shares , representing a decrease of 10.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 29.49% over the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frontier Airlines is committed to "Low Fares Done Right." Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines’ 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline. Frontier is also committed to families enabling children 14 years and younger to fly free through the airline’s Discount Den travel club on qualifying flights. With approximately 140 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

