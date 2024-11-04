Raymond James downgrades Editas on extended development timelines

Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target The firm cites the company’s extended development timelines and relative uncertainty around its in vivo program development specifics and timelines for the downgrade. Editas recently shifted focus to in vivo editing in sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and the next update for the program is expected in Q1 of 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Raymond James says that while the program may have a safety advantage since it’s not expected to require myeloablative conditioning, this is offset by uncertain efficacy versus the approved ex vivo approach.

