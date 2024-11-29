RareX Expands Australian Rare Earths and Niobium Exploration

RareX Limited (AU:REE) has released an update.

RareX Limited is ramping up its exploration efforts with the acquisition of new district-scale and bullseye projects targeting rare earths and niobium in Australia. The company is also focusing on developing a stand-alone start-up phase for its Cummins Range project, emphasizing phosphate resources. Investors are keen to see how these strategic moves will position RareX in the competitive rare earths market.

