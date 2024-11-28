News & Insights

Rare Earth Magnesium Clarifies Rights Issue Date

November 28, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0601) has released an update.

Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings Ltd. has issued a clarification regarding an inadvertent clerical error in their recent announcement about the Rights Issue. The company corrected the date on which shares will be dealt on an ex-rights basis to December 2, 2024, ensuring transparency for their shareholders. The rest of the information in the previous announcement remains unchanged.

