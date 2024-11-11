Rapt Therapeutics downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff downgraded Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $2, down from $8, after the company announced it is terminating development of zelnecirnon following recent FDA feedback on resolution of the outstanding clinical hold due to one patient with severe liver injury in the AD study. Rapt continues to develop next generation preclinical CCR4 inhibitors and is continuing to seek a partner for tivumecirnon for NSCLC, the firm noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RAPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.