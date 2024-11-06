Rapid Lithium Expands U.S. Lithium Holdings with Key Acquisition

Patriot Lithium Ltd. (AU:PAT) has released an update.
Rapid Lithium Ltd. has signed a binding agreement to acquire New Energy Inc., a subsidiary of Patriot Lithium Ltd., enhancing its strategic lithium holdings in the USA. This transaction involves issuing shares to Patriot and positions Rapid Lithium as a significant player in the South Dakota lithium market. The move aligns with the company’s focus on expanding its hard-rock lithium exploration projects.
