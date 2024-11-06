Rapid Lithium Expands U.S. Lithium Holdings with Key Acquisition

Patriot Lithium Ltd. (AU:PAT) has released an update.

Rapid Lithium Ltd. has signed a binding agreement to acquire New Energy Inc., a subsidiary of Patriot Lithium Ltd., enhancing its strategic lithium holdings in the USA. This transaction involves issuing shares to Patriot and positions Rapid Lithium as a significant player in the South Dakota lithium market. The move aligns with the company’s focus on expanding its hard-rock lithium exploration projects.

For further insights into AU:PAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.