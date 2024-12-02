News & Insights

Stocks

Rank Group Announces Board Changes with New Director

December 02, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rank Group plc (GB:RNK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rank Group Plc has appointed Christian Nothhaft as a non-executive director, adding his extensive experience in digital transformation and strategic planning to the board. This appointment coincides with the retirement of Chew Seong Aun, who was thanked for his contributions. Investors might find this leadership change significant as it could influence the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into GB:RNK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RANKF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.