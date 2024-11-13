News & Insights

Ramsay Health Care Highlights Sustainability Progress in 2024

November 13, 2024 — 11:41 pm EST

Ramsay Health Care (AU:RHC) has released an update.

Ramsay Health Care has released its 2024 Impact Report, highlighting significant progress in its Ramsay Cares sustainability strategy over the past financial year. The report reflects Ramsay’s commitment to responsible business practices, celebrating 60 years of dedication to its people, planet, and communities. This news could be of interest to investors monitoring companies with a focus on sustainable growth.

