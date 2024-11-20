Ramelius Resources Emphasizes Sustainability and Community Engagement

Ramelius Resources Limited (AU:RMS) has released an update.
Ramelius Resources Limited has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing its commitment to sustainable practices and community engagement. The report highlights the company’s focus on economic performance, climate change management, and maintaining strong relationships with First Nations peoples. Ramelius is dedicated to achieving its sustainability targets while respecting the cultural heritage of the lands where it operates.
