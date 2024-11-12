News & Insights

RAM Essential Services Announces Daily Stock Buy-Back

November 12, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced a daily buy-back of its fully paid stapled securities, acquiring 77,359 units on the most recent day. This move is part of a broader strategy, having already bought back over 15 million units, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

