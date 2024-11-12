RAM Essential Services Announces Daily Stock Buy-Back

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (AU:REP) has released an update.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund has announced a daily buy-back of its fully paid stapled securities, acquiring 77,359 units on the most recent day. This move is part of a broader strategy, having already bought back over 15 million units, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:REP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.