Ralph Lauren Reiterates FY25 Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

August 07, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said it expects revenue growth for the second quarter in about low-to mid-single digits from last year on a constant currency basis, centering around 3 to 4 percent.

For fiscal 2024, the company also continues to expect revenues to increase in about low-single digits from last year on a constant currency basis, centering on around 2 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect net sales of $1.68 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 2.30 percent to $6.78 billion for the year.

The Company continues to expect capital expenditures for Fiscal 2025 of approximately $300 million to $325 million.

