Ralph Lauren Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 7, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.49 billion, which indicates a decrease of 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.41 per share, which indicates growth of 14.8% from the year-earlier actual. The consensus mark for earnings has moved up a penny in the past seven days.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.2%. Ralph Lauren has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.3%, on average.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Key Factors Likely to Have Impacted RL’s Q2 Performance

Ralph Lauren’s quarterly performance is likely to have gained from strong brand recognition, robust demand and expansion across all channels and regions. The "Drive the Core and Expand for More" initiative has strategically positioned it for success. This initiative aims to bolster the company’s core business and prepare it to seize market opportunities.



RL has been experiencing growth in its digital and omnichannel business, significantly increasing customer acquisition and loyalty. The company added 1.3 million consumers to its direct-to-consumer business in the preceding quarter, highlighting the effectiveness of its strategies and the strong appeal of its products, which is expected to have aided the fiscal second-quarter performance. Such positives are expected to reflect in its top and bottom-line results.



Management, in its lastearnings call anticipated constant-currency (cc) revenues to grow nearly low-to-mid single digits in the fiscal second quarter. RL had projected operating margin to expand around 80-120 basis points (bps) in cc on higher gross margins. The gross margin is anticipated to grow in the range of 110-130 bps, more than offsetting increased planned operating costs. Excluding marketing expenses, operating costs had been predicted to dip slightly as a percentage of sales year over year.



However, the company has been facing challenges in its North America segment, particularly within the wholesale channel, which has been underperforming for some time now. Higher promotions in the North America market and an unfavorable timing shift in wholesale operations have been significant obstacles. The ongoing inflationary pressures have been concerning. Management expressed caution about the North America wholesale channel. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the North America’s wholesale unit’s revenues indicates a drop of 0.4% year over year.



Foreign currency is likely to hurt the gross and operating margins by 40 bps and 50 bps, respectively. The revenue view includes nearly 160 bps of negative foreign currency impact for the quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for RL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ralph Lauren this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

Ralph Lauren currently has an Earnings ESP of -1.19% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Valuation Picture of RL Stock

Ralph Lauren's stock is trading at a premium valuation relative to the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the RL stock is currently trading at 16.38 on a forward 12-month basis, higher than 13.48 of the Textile - Apparel industry. Also, it is trading higher than its median of 14.74.



The recent market movements show that RL shares have risen 24.2% in the past three months compared with the industry's 22.4% growth.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



LULU is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.35 billion, indicating 6.8% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for LULU’s earnings is pegged at $2.73 a share, implying a 7.9% increase from the year-earlier quarter. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



Disney DIS presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DIS is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $22.6 billion, indicating a 6.4% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for DIS’ earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share, implying 32.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. DIS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18%, on average.



PVH Corp PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $2.70, implying a 6.9% dip from the prior-year quarter's reported number.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.22 billion, indicating a decrease of 5.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. PVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%, on average.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.