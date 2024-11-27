News & Insights

Raiz Invest Updates on Director Changes and Investment Offerings

November 27, 2024 — 11:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Raiz Invest Ltd. (AU:RZI) has released an update.

Raiz Invest Ltd., a leading micro-investing platform in Australia, has provided an update regarding the director’s interest notice for Robert Hines, who recently ceased his role as director. Raiz continues to offer diverse investment options, catering to a wide range of investors through innovative products and features. The platform remains a popular choice for Australians looking to build wealth through small investments.

