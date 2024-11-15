Raily Aesthetic Partners with Youxin for PRC Expansion

Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited (HK:2135) has released an update.

Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited has entered into a Service Agreement with Youxin to enhance its position in the PRC’s medical equipment market. The agreement involves Youxin facilitating a Supply Agreement with Suneva and helping Raily become a registered agent for Bellafill. This strategic move is expected to bring significant benefits to Raily’s operations.

For further insights into HK:2135 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.