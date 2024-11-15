News & Insights

Stocks

Raily Aesthetic Partners with Youxin for PRC Expansion

November 15, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited (HK:2135) has released an update.

Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited has entered into a Service Agreement with Youxin to enhance its position in the PRC’s medical equipment market. The agreement involves Youxin facilitating a Supply Agreement with Suneva and helping Raily become a registered agent for Bellafill. This strategic move is expected to bring significant benefits to Raily’s operations.

For further insights into HK:2135 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.