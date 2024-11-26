News & Insights

Raily Aesthetic Medicine Sells Subsidiary Amid Financial Adjustments

November 26, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited (HK:2135) has released an update.

Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited announced the disposal of its subsidiary, Jiumei Xinhe, resulting in an estimated net loss of RMB740.55. The proceeds from this transaction will be utilized as general working capital for the company. This move reflects the company’s strategic adjustments amidst challenging financial conditions.

