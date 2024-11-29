Raiden Resources Reveals Promising Drilling Results

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Raiden Resources Limited has made promising progress in its drilling activities at the Andover South Lithium Project, with the discovery of significant pegmatite mineralization in Target Area 7. The company has identified visible spodumene in the drill core, suggesting potential for further mineralization. Drilling will continue to explore the extent and depth of this promising zone.
For further insights into AU:RDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.