Raiden Resources Reveals Promising Drilling Results

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Raiden Resources Limited has made promising progress in its drilling activities at the Andover South Lithium Project, with the discovery of significant pegmatite mineralization in Target Area 7. The company has identified visible spodumene in the drill core, suggesting potential for further mineralization. Drilling will continue to explore the extent and depth of this promising zone.

For further insights into AU:RDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.