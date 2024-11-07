News & Insights

Rai Way Announces Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

November 07, 2024 — 02:48 pm EST

Rai Way S.p.A. (IT:RWAY) has released an update.

Rai Way S.p.A. has announced an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for December 18, 2024, to discuss potential statutory changes allowing shareholder participation and voting via designated representatives and telecommunication means. This move reflects Rai Way’s commitment to enhancing shareholder engagement through modernized digital solutions.

