Ragusa Minerals Explores New Ventures and Opportunities

October 28, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

Ragusa Minerals Ltd (AU:RAS) has released an update.

Ragusa Minerals Ltd is exploring new project opportunities and conducting a review of its Burracoppin Project for kaolin development in Western Australia, while evaluating strategies for its NT Lithium Project in the Northern Territory. The company maintains a strong focus on financial management with cash reserves of approximately $283,000. Ragusa is prioritizing due diligence to potentially expand its project portfolio.

