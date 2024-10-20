Ragnar Metals Gains from Kaiser Reef’s Gold Expansion

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited, a major shareholder in Kaiser Reef, is set to benefit as Kaiser raises $8 million to boost gold production at the A1 Nova Gold Mine. This investment aims to enhance high-grade gold output, capitalizing on record gold prices, and marks a crucial step in the mine’s development. Ragnar’s strategic position, including options and a royalty on gold production, positions it to gain significantly from Kaiser’s progress.

