Rafael Holdings Posts Q3 Net Loss Narrows; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Rafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL), reported a year-over-year loss for its third quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended April 30, 2026, reflecting a narrower net loss. Company Profile

Rafael Holdings is a clinical and early-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for oncology and rare diseases.

The company's lead candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, which is being evaluated in clinical trials as a potential treatment for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, a rare, fatal, and progressive genetic disorder.

Third Quarter 2026 Results:

For the third quarter, the company recorded a net loss of $4.23 million, or $0.08 per share, versus a net loss of $4.78 million, or $0.19 per share in the year-ago period.

Revenue dropped to $0.18 million, down by 50% from $0.36 million in the prior year.

As of April 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totalled $30.5 million.

RFL is currently trading at $2.33, up 10.25%.

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