RadNet’s DeepHealth launches new AI-powered solutions at RSNA 2024

DeepHealth has launched new AI-powered solutions at RSNA 2024. These solutions enable breakthroughs in imaging-based diagnosis, population health screening programs, and efficient large-scale imaging operations. Moreover, DeepHealth launches SmartTechnology solutions that integrate advanced AI and informatics with imaging systems for more efficient, patient-centric workflows. This comprehensive portfolio, anchored on the cloud-native DeepHealth OS, is designed to improve operational efficiency, enhance clinical confidence, while elevating the experiences of patients and care teams. DeepHealth has established strategic collaborations with industry leaders in healthcare, medical imaging, AI, and cloud platforms to continuously innovate solutions, business models, and new care paradigms with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care by unlocking the value of imaging. DeepHealth’s latest innovations harness the power of AI to address pressing clinical and operational challenges in complex, high-volume care settings. These innovations include: DeepHealth OS – a cloud-native, AI-powered operating system that unifies data across clinical and operational workflows and is at the core of DeepHealth’s portfolio. Diagnostic Suite – a modernized version of a traditional Picture Archiving and Communication System. It is a comprehensive interpretation and image management solution that provides a unified diagnostic workspace with a fast streaming viewer, smart reporting features, and advanced image management capabilities. TechLive – an AI-powered, multi-modality remote-scanning platform designed to enable collaboration and knowledge sharing across an imaging fleet in real-time. SmartTechnology – solutions that integrate AI-powered informatics with imaging systems to drive AI adoption, productivity, and better clinical outcomes through innovative industry collaborations with leading imaging OEMs.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RDNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.