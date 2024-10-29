News & Insights

Stocks

Radisson Mining Secures $7 Million for Gold Exploration

October 29, 2024 — 05:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Radisson Mining Resources (TSE:RDS) has released an update.

Radisson Mining Resources has successfully closed an oversubscribed $7 million private placement, providing a strong financial base for its ongoing and future exploration efforts at the O’Brien Gold Project in Quebec. The funds will be used to support a comprehensive drill program and other evaluations, ensuring the project remains well-funded through 2025.

For further insights into TSE:RDS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.