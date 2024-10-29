Radisson Mining Secures $7 Million for Gold Exploration

Radisson Mining Resources (TSE:RDS) has released an update.

Radisson Mining Resources has successfully closed an oversubscribed $7 million private placement, providing a strong financial base for its ongoing and future exploration efforts at the O’Brien Gold Project in Quebec. The funds will be used to support a comprehensive drill program and other evaluations, ensuring the project remains well-funded through 2025.

