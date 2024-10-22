Radisson Mining Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Radisson Mining Resources (TSE:RDS) has released an update.

Radisson Mining Resources has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising nearly $5.7 million to fund exploration at its O’Brien gold project in Québec. The offering includes units and flow-through shares, with additional tax benefits for residents of Québec. The funds will help advance Radisson’s efforts in a historically rich gold mining area.

For further insights into TSE:RDS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.