Rackspace launches GPU-as-a-service powered by Nvidia accelerated computing

Rackspace Technology (RXT) announced the expansion of Rackspace Spot with a new geographic location and an on-demand GPU-as-a-Service powered by NVIDIA (NVDA) accelerated computing. “Rackspace’s GPUaaS will give customers on-demand access to powerful accelerated resources optimized for AI, machine learning, data analytics, and graphics rendering workloads,” said Brian Lillie, President of Private Cloud for Rackspace Technology. “With Spot GPUaaS, you can harness high-performance GPUs without substantial upfront investments in hardware, achieving both cost-efficiency and scalability.”

