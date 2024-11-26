Race Oncology Director’s Interest Update

Race Oncology Ltd. (AU:RAC) has released an update.

Race Oncology Ltd. has announced a change in director Dr. Sergio Scrofani’s interest, with the acquisition of 58,446 unlisted options. These options are exercisable at $2.05 and will expire on November 25, 2028, following shareholder approval. This move may interest investors tracking executive decisions within the company.

