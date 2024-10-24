Qyuns Therapeutics Reappoints Key Supervisor Amid Market Moves

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2509) has released an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. has reappointed Ms. Wang Yujiao as an employee representative supervisor for the second session of their supervisory committee. With an extensive background in human resources and management within the company, Ms. Wang continues to play a vital role in providing independent advice to the board. Her re-election highlights the company’s focus on stable leadership as it navigates the evolving financial landscape.

