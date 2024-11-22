News & Insights

Qyuns Therapeutics Invests in PDB Wealth Products

November 22, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2509) has released an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd., a biotech company focused on biologic therapies, has entered into agreements to invest RMB160 million in low-risk, principal-guaranteed wealth management products offered by PDB. These investments aim to optimize the use of surplus cash while offering potential yields up to 1.35% per annum. This move underscores the company’s strategic approach to capital management while maintaining financial flexibility.

