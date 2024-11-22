Qyuns Therapeutics Invests in PDB Wealth Products

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2509) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd., a biotech company focused on biologic therapies, has entered into agreements to invest RMB160 million in low-risk, principal-guaranteed wealth management products offered by PDB. These investments aim to optimize the use of surplus cash while offering potential yields up to 1.35% per annum. This move underscores the company’s strategic approach to capital management while maintaining financial flexibility.

For further insights into HK:2509 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.