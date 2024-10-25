Qyuns Therapeutics Finalizes Leadership and Strategic Plans

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2509) has released an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. successfully concluded its extraordinary general meeting on October 25, 2024, where all proposed resolutions, including appointments of directors and approval of a cooperation agreement, were unanimously passed. Notably, significant shareholders Zhongmei Huadong and Huadong Investment abstained from voting due to compliance regulations. This solidifies the company’s governance structure and operational strategies moving forward.

