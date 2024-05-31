Qyuns Therapeutics AGM: Unanimous Resolutions Approval

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2509) has released an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 31, 2024, with unanimous approval of all resolutions, including the board reports and profit distribution plan for 2023. Shareholders representing over 59% of the voting shares attended, and KPMG was appointed as the company’s auditor until the next AGM. Notably, there were no votes against any proposals, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s direction.

