News & Insights

Stocks

Qyuns Therapeutics AGM: Unanimous Resolutions Approval

May 31, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2509) has released an update.

Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 31, 2024, with unanimous approval of all resolutions, including the board reports and profit distribution plan for 2023. Shareholders representing over 59% of the voting shares attended, and KPMG was appointed as the company’s auditor until the next AGM. Notably, there were no votes against any proposals, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s direction.

For further insights into HK:2509 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.