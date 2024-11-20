Qurate Retail Declares Dividend for Preferred Stockholders

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Qurate Retail Group ( (QRTEA) ) has shared an announcement.
Qurate Retail, Inc. has announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share for its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on December 16, 2024. This decision highlights Qurate Retail’s commitment to rewarding its investors, reflecting the company’s strong position as a leading player in the video commerce sector, reaching over 200 million homes globally.
