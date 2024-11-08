News & Insights

QuidelOrtho terminates chief commercial and chief operating officers

November 08, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) disclosed that in connection with a leadership reorganization, it took the following actions: The company determined to terminate the employment of Michael Iskra, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, and Robert Bujarski, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, each effective November 15. In addition, QuidelOrtho appointed Philip McLellan to serve as Chief Operations Officer, effective as of November 15. McLellan most recently served as the company’s Senior Vice President of Operations since November 2020.

